Cancer Sensitivity

I don’t usually invest time responding to articles but “Goleta Opens First Recreational Cannabis Store” caught me off guard and motivated me to address the author, Jean Yamamura, who wrote: “still sells the cannabis ointments and edibles to fix what ails you — from insomnia to arthritis to cancer therapy side effects, and, many say, cancer itself.” Having lost many loved ones to cancer I am tuned in to the subject acutely and to use “many say” — as our current president and Fox News do — as research on something as deep reaching and personal as cancer treatment is disrespectful and outright ignorant. I doubt there was much thought put in to writing the line. Maybe think it through a bit further next time.

