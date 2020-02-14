Community Fearless Grandmothers Pledge to Protest for Planet Two Dozen Rally in Downtown Santa Barbara on Valentine’s Day to Slow Climate Change

Concerned about the death knell being sounded for the planet, about two dozen members of the Society of Fearless Grandmothers rallied in front of the County Building in downtown Santa Barbara and signed a giant valentine telling the supervisors not to allow one single more oil permit.

Photo: Nancy Rodriguez Grandmas protest climate change

“We’re part of the National Fire Drill,” said Irene Cook, “and plan to be here every Friday.” They’re committed to slowing climate change for the sake of their grandchildren’s future, she said.

“We increase our planet’s peril / every time we pump a barrel,” the protesters sang. “Switch to lean, switch to clean. / We want all our sources clean.”

The nondenominational, nonpolitical, nonpartisan group wants a unified effort to address the planet’s crisis, said Cook, which is urgent and needs to be addressed now, not 20 years from now.

“If you think there’s an immigration problem now, wait ’til there’s no food on the planet,” said Cook, as the group struck up “This Land Is Your Land,” led by an accordion.

Cook said the Fearless Grandmothers and their friends would work with Extinction Rebellion (@xrsantabarbara) to learn techniques of civil disobedience and staying safe in the streets. According to a flyer at the rally, a training takes place at the Unitarian Society (1535 Santa Barbara St.) on February 29, starting at 10 a.m.

