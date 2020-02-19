Sports

Sandrine Krul Elevates SBCC’s Hoop Stars

Head Coach for Vaqueros Women’s Team Believes Basketball Is More Than a Game

With a strong roster bolstered by top talent from regional high schools, the Vaqueros jumped out to a 12-3 record through the non-conference portion of their schedule. | Credit: Erica Urech
It’s rare for seasons to go exactly as planned at any level of competitive athletics. Even successful campaigns that end in championships often have their fair share of ups and downs. 

For SBCC women’s basketball coach Sandrine Krul, the journey itself is a process that can be used to build up young women and put them on a path to success that extends well beyond the basketball court.

“Basketball is going to end for them. I want them to have a positive experience and for them to understand that strong women can empower each other,” Krul said. “I am not the enemy. We’re going to be intense, but we’re also going to be fair.”

With a strong roster bolstered by top talent from regional high schools, the Vaqueros jumped out to a 12-3 record through the non-conference portion of their schedule. Former Santa Barbara High standouts Alondra Jimenez and Sophia Torres spearheaded the strong start to the season. Sierra Cavaletto of Dos Pueblos High and Tori Kelley of Carpinteria High also provided strong contributions.

