Letters Angry Hearts and Minds

I am extremely angry about what is happening in this country. Our politicians, media, and others keep harping about polarization and how we are a divided nation incapable of moving our country forward. The biggest victims of this propaganda (and, yes, brainwashing) include the “forgotten majority” of Americans whose views are too often overlooked, hidden, or maligned. How much longer are we going to stand for being left behind on the sidelines, estranged from the country we love?

Yes, there will always be differences of opinion, but that is not the point. There is something we can feel really feel good about. There is a vibrant majority of Americans out there with a clear vision for a better future, in spite of a self-preoccupied president who is far behind the times and fearful members of Congress beholden to special interests rather than the welfare of their constituents.

So stop falling for the ludicrous idea we are a divided nation. Instead, ask yourself who benefits from the notion we are an inept country treading water? Among others, it is members of our political establishment who benefit, large corporate interests, other nations anxious for America to fail, and too often a media that thrives on argument and conflict night after night to keep viewers and readers interested.

Meanwhile, I repeat, the majority of Americans are tired of being left out. If we don’t all agree on everything so what? The majority of Americans do approve of refugees coming into this country. They do believe climate change is an emergency. They do believe in keeping the current health-care system but allowing the option of buying into Medicare. They do believe in investing government money into green jobs and energy efficient infrastructure. They do believe in background checks for all gun sales. Those are just a few examples. I could go on — and on.

If our current presidential candidates are looking for a strong rallying cry to capture the hearts of voters this coming fall, what better strategy than standing tall with the clear majority of angry and forsaken Americans who are fed up with the status quo and ready to mobilize for a better America? For Democrats, especially, this could be a very effective message to carry to voters this coming November!

