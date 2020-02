Get News In Your Inbox

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is in the running to be on USA Today’s 10 Best Film Festival list, according to readers. Last year, SBIFF came in fourth; this year they are shooting for number 1. Vote here and help SBIFF take the top spot.

