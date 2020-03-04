If These Adobe Walls Could Talk

Perhaps no other Santa Barbara building has as much history baked into its walls and floors as the Hill-Carrillo Adobe. Modestly situated at 11-15 Carrillo Street between two banks and across from a deli, the 195-year-old structure was home to one of California’s oldest and grandest families, is where Santa Barbara’s first child of full American heritage was born, and held the city’s first council meeting.

The adobe also served as a regional hub of philanthropy, including 83 years as headquarters of the Santa Barbara Foundation. Now, thanks to a major 10-month restoration and new ownership by the Hutton Park Foundation, it’s once again a meeting space for nonprofits. “This building surprised me,” said foundation president Tom Parker. “The more I dug into it, the more I felt embraced by its 200 years of history and of the people who have made a difference in our community. It is the embodiment of what philanthropy has meant to the town, and which continues to this day.”