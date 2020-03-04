Community

If These Adobe Walls Could Talk

Hill-Carrillo Adobe Once Again a Philanthropy Hub

Tom Parker, left, president of the Hutton Parker Foundation, and historian Michael Redmond teamed up to renovate the Hill-Carrillo Adobe as a gathering place for nonprofits. | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Mar 04, 2020 | 10:29pm
Click Here For More Information About Our Subscription Service

Perhaps no other Santa Barbara building has as much history baked into its walls and floors as the Hill-Carrillo Adobe. Modestly situated at 11-15 Carrillo Street between two banks and across from a deli, the 195-year-old structure was home to one of California’s oldest and grandest families, is where Santa Barbara’s first child of full American heritage was born, and held the city’s first council meeting.

The adobe also served as a regional hub of philanthropy, including 83 years as headquarters of the Santa Barbara Foundation. Now, thanks to a major 10-month restoration and new ownership by the Hutton Park Foundation, it’s once again a meeting space for nonprofits. “This building surprised me,” said foundation president Tom Parker. “The more I dug into it, the more I felt embraced by its 200 years of history and of the people who have made a difference in our community. It is the embodiment of what philanthropy has meant to the town, and which continues to this day.”

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Thu Mar 05, 2020 | 08:35am
https://www.independent.com/2020/03/04/if-these-adobe-walls-could-talk/

Tyler Hayden

Senior Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.