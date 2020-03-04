Review | ‘Emma’ Springs to Life

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Jane Austen fans rejoice! In Autumn de Wilde’s adaptation of Emma, everyone’s favorite matchmaker is back in a cheerful and gentle work of art. Thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance as the privileged heroine, a witty script, and production design that whisks audiences into the rolling hills of 19 th -century England, the source material springs to life like flower trees in Spring. Everything about it is alive. Whether Emma is setting her bestie up with dates, or trying to find love herself, the romance is matched by charming period details that range from costumes to the film’s updated title, Emma.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.