Adoptable Pets Dobby

Photo: Courtesy

Dobby is a shy but sweet little guy. Dobby is 1-1/2 years old. We are working on building his confidence. Dobby has really warmed up to staff members and volunteers that have made an effort to get to know him and respect his need to go slow. He now has many great relationships and is having a much easier time with new people. Dobby is looking for a peaceful home that will give him the time he needs to warm up in a new environment. Dobby has had a few overnights with staff and volunteers and did great! Dobby is also great with other dogs and cats.



If you are interested in Dobby please email info@sbdawg.org or call (805) 681-0561

