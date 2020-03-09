Elings Park Hires Living Lawnmowers

Forget a gardener — Elings Park just hired a flock of 200 Merino sheep to keep its south bluffs free of weeds. These sheep, fondly nicknamed the “ewes with ocean views,” will graze on the park’s fire-prone and invasive plants, all the while conditioning the soil with their hooves.

Sheep are both a healthier and cuter alternative to herbicides, and Elings will host the flock over the next two or so weeks, depending on appetites. The public is welcome to hike onto the bluffs during daylight hours to see them in action.