Animals

Elings Park Hires Living Lawnmowers

Sheep-Grazing Program Will Run Three Weeks, Depending on Appetites

Sheep eat fire-prone plants and invasive weeds at Elings Park. | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss
By
Mon Mar 09, 2020 | 4:01pm
Forget a gardener — Elings Park just hired a flock of 200 Merino sheep to keep its south bluffs free of weeds. These sheep, fondly nicknamed the “ewes with ocean views,” will graze on the park’s fire-prone and invasive plants, all the while conditioning the soil with their hooves. 

Sheep are both a healthier and cuter alternative to herbicides, and Elings will host the flock over the next two or so weeks, depending on appetites. The public is welcome to hike onto the bluffs during daylight hours to see them in action.

Tue Mar 10, 2020 | 02:33am
Hali Mecklin

