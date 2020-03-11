After Katie Hill

Christy Smith cites one overarching reason for confronting the ordeal of three election campaigns in eight months as she battles for a fiercely contested congressional seat.

A Democratic rookie Assemblymember from Santa Clarita, Smith is running to succeed former Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned amid a sex scandal last year from the 25th Congressional District, which spreads from Simi Valley to the northern San Fernando Valley.

As it happened last week, at the last minute, Hill also withdrew, because of illness, from a speech to the Women’s Political Committee in Santa Barbara, which left Smith once more to dive into the breach.

“I have two daughters, 24 and 20, and both of them say at this point they don’t want kids,” the 50-year-old House candidate and legislator told a sold-out crowd of more than 150, “because they are concerned about what the future of this country looks like, and whether or not the planet is livable enough to feel confident in bringing children in it.”