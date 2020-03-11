Books

‘Wild Herd: A Vanishing American Treasure’

Deborah Kalas’s Stunning Photos Capture Lives of Horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Wed Mar 11, 2020 | 11:01am
“I hope with my book that I can raise awareness and also bring joy to people who just love horses,” said photographer Deborah Kalas about her new tome, Wild Herd: A Vanishing American Treasure. The 160-page coffee table book does exactly that — it’s filled with stunning, intimate pictures of the horses living through the seasons in North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park (TRNP).

Six years ago, Kalas, who had a successful career taking high-end family portraits in the Hamptons, began a project close to her heart — capturing on film the 138 horses that roam TRNP’s 45,000 acres. “It was probably five years of photographing before I decided that I thought I had enough to make a book,” she said. “Initially I probably edited 12,000 photos down to a couple hundred and then narrowed it down from that.” Just over two years ago, Kalas moved to Santa Barbara, where I recently caught up with her over the phone to talk about her book, which Kirkus named one of the top 100 books of 2019.

