Additional Information Santa Barbara Public Library Closed through April 5

The County of Santa Barbara’s Public Health Officer has declared that a local health emergency exists in Santa Barbara due to an imminent and proximate threat to the public health due to COVID-19. The emergency declaration implements the Governor’s executive order on large public gatherings and social distancing.

In order to implement the declaration and executive order all Santa Barbara Public Library locations will be closed effective March 14 through at least April 5, with a tentative reopening date of April 6.

We made this decision to support the overall health and wellness of our communities and for the safety of our patrons and staff. It was a difficult decision, as we care deeply about serving the public.

During this temporary closure, we will continue to provide reference and information services.

Speak with a staff over the telephone, available during all open hours every day of the week at: 805-962-7653. Questions, requests, and information needs are handled in real-time.

Chat with staff at the Library’s digital chat reference services, available during open hours and answered in real-time: www.SBPLibrary.org/LibraryChat

Text message questions to staff, available during open hours and answered in real-time: 805-764-4542 (805-764-4LIB)

Materials due dates will be extended to April 6. Exterior book drops will remain open. The many services available remotely will continue to be accessible. The Library is evaluating options for holds pickup during the closure and will update if that becomes available.

For our more vulnerable population who are unhoused and in need of shelter during inclement weather, please note the following resources over the next few days where rain is expected:

Friday, March 13th night

Freedom Warming Centers – Santa Barbara

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street

Times of operation: 6pm-6am

Sunday, March 15th and 16th nights

PATH – Santa Barbara

816 Cacique Street

Opens at 5pm

La Autoridad en Salud Pública del Condado de Santa Bárbara ha declarado que existe una emergencia de salud local en Santa Bárbara debido a una amenaza inminente y próxima a la salud pública debido a COVID-19. La declaración de emergencia implementa la orden ejecutiva del gobernador en reuniones públicas masivas y distanciamiento social.

Para implementar la declaración y la orden ejecutiva, todas los locales de la Biblioteca Pública de Santa Bárbara estarán cerradas desde el 14 de marzo hasta por lo menos el 5 de abril, con una fecha de reapertura tentativa del 6 de abril.

Tomamos esta decisión para apoyar la salud y el bienestar general de nuestras comunidades y para la seguridad de nuestros usuarios y empleados. Fue una decisión difícil, ya que nos preocupamos profundamente por servir al público.

Durante este cierre temporal, continuaremos brindando servicios de referencia e información.

Comuníquese con un empleado de la biblioteca por teléfono, que estará disponible durante todas las horas de atención, todos los días de la semana al: 805-962-7653. Las preguntas, solicitudes y necesidades de información se manejan en tiempo real. Pida hablar en español si lo necesita.

Chatee con el personal de los servicios de referencia de chat digital de la Biblioteca, disponibles durante el horario de atención y respondido en tiempo real: www.SBPLibrary.org/LibraryChat

Preguntas por mensaje de texto al personal, que estarán disponibles durante el horario de atención y respondidas en tiempo real: 805-764-4542 (805-764-4LIB)

Las fechas de vencimiento de materiales se extenderán hasta el 6 de abril. Las entregas de libros exteriores permanecerán abiertas. Los numerosos servicios disponibles de forma remota seguirán siendo accesibles. La Biblioteca está evaluando opciones para la recogida de retenciones durante el cierre y se actualizará si está disponible.

Para nuestra población más vulnerable que no está alojada y necesita refugio durante las inclemencias del tiempo, tenga en cuenta los siguientes recursos durante los próximos días en los que se espera lluvia:

Viernes 13 de marzo

Freedom Warming Centers – Santa Barbara

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street

Horas de operación: 6 pm – 6 am

Domingo 15 de marzo y 16

PATH – Santa Barbara

816 Cacique Street

Abre a las 5pm

