Additional Information SBCC Suspends On-Campus Operations

Based on the elevated threat of COVID-19 in the Santa Barbara area, I am announcing the following actions:

In-person, on-campus operations are suspended beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29 (March 23-29 is our Spring Break). This applies to Main, Schott, and Wake Campuses, as well as to all off-campus sites, including Cosmetology Academy, Parent-Child Workshops, and Orfalea Learning Center.

All lecture instruction will be offered online through the remainder of the Spring Semester.

In-person lab instruction that is not online is suspended until March 30. If a lab course is not online by March 30, the lab course will be canceled.

Instruction in the School of Extended Learning is also suspended from March 16 through March 29. Extended Learning courses that cannot be brought online by March 30 will be canceled through the remainder of the Spring Semester.

We are suspending on-campus, in-person services and operations from March 16 through March 29.

Employees will work remotely March 16 through March 29. Supervisors will contact employees with specific information about telecommuting.

Food Service and the Campus Store will cease operations from March 16 through March 29.

If you have questions specific to your job function, please contact your supervisor.

This transition will not be without difficulties and will likely also have unintended consequences. I urge your patience and understanding as we work through uncharted waters.

Please contact your instructor and instructional officials with questions regarding courses. Similarly, please contact your supervisor regarding your job-related questions. I have also instructed the Vice-Presidents to issue clarifying instructions related to their areas.

We continue to assess the ongoing situation. Updates will continue to be shared with the campus as the situation warrants. Take care and stay healthy,

