Letters This Too Shall Pass

I am sure that some of you are very worried either about your own health or the well-being of your loved ones and friends. The media are bombarding us with updates on the coronavirus pandemic hourly. It can cause feelings of panic and anxiety, which feeds into the collective fear.

My recommendations are to remain as calm and mindful as possible, to continue to be smart about accepting invitations, shaking hands, hugging etc. However, feeding into the fear only weakens our immune system.

What can you do: Turn up the self-love and self-empathy volume. Have compassion for yourself and others in these times of collective struggle and uncertainty. Throughout the centuries people have endured very, very difficult times and persevered! This, too, shall pass.

We will get through this! Turn inward, meditate, practice “extreme” self-care, and by that I mean: Feed your body well, drink a lot of water, get plenty of rest, take your vitamins, watch a comedy at night, don’t self-medicate with alcohol or food and refrain from constantly checking the news. Send loving thoughts to yourself and everyone that needs it.

This is the time to refocus on love and connection. We are in this together. Reach out for support. Call a friend. You are not alone!

