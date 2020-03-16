Coronavirus Acme Restaurants to Close Temporarily Owner Sherry Villanueva Hopes Closure of The Lark, Loquita, and Other Establishments Will Help Slow COVID-19 Spread

The Lark, Loquita, and all of the other establishments under the Acme Hospitality brand will temporarily close as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



“We are all navigating uncharted waters in these turbulent times, but I am confident that the strength and resiliency of our Acme family and our greater Santa Barbara community will carry us through,” said owner Sherry Villanueva in a statement. Though “heartbroken” over the decision, she explained, “The health and safety of our teams, our guests, our businesses, and our community are our absolute highest priority.”



The statement explained, “We’ve arrived at this decision after carefully weighing our sense of responsibility to the health and welfare of our community with the serious financial impacts that these temporary closures will have on our business and on everyone on our team. Our intent is to emerge from this temporary closure in a position to be able to pick up where we left off and once again bring the outstanding hospitality and meaningful connection that we are known for back to our guests.”



The closures also include Tyger Tyger, Pearl Social, the Santa Barbara Wine Collective, Helena Avenue Bakery, and Paradise Café.



