Additional Information Goleta Planning and Building Counter Closed for In-Person Consultations

The Zoning and Building Counter is CLOSED for in-person consultations to minimize COVID-19 transmission risks. We are monitoring the situation and will re-open the counter as soon as possible.

Consultation by telephone or email is available during regular business hours at the phone numbers and email addresses below:

Planning & Environmental Review Information Desk — (805) 961-7543

Building & Safety Permits — (805) 961-7552

Building Inspection Request Line — (805) 961-7550

Planning and Environmental Review Department Hours

Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.*

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

*Open during lunch hour

Building Division Hours

Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.*

Friday: CLOSED

*Open during lunch hour

We request that all permit applicants and interested parties submit permit applications, plans, comments and other supporting materials electronically, if at all possible, to the assigned planner or the email addresses below. If materials to be submitted are too large to submit by email, assigned staff will arrange for submittal by ftp or cloud-based site (e.g., Dropbox).

cwalshbecker@cityofgoleta.org

building.tech@cityofgoleta.org

If electronic submittal is not possible, you may leave paper materials in a date-labeled drop-off bin provided outside the Planning and Building Counter entrance. Staff will retrieve bin materials daily. To minimize COVID-19 transmission risks, please be advised that paper materials dropped off or mailed may not be opened for up to one week after receipt and will be deemed received on the date postmarked, dropped off, or date opened, whichever is earlier.

