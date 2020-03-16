Letters Magic of Live Performance

I have been a lover of all the arts my entire life. Today I received yet another letter from one of the wonderful venues we have here in Santa Barbara where we have all received the gift of the magic that only live performance can bring us. It lifts us. It makes our hearts smile. It reminds us of our humanity.

Consider donating whatever your ticket price due to canceled performances back to that theatre to help them stay alive so that once this horrific state of the global community is over, the arts will always be alive and well.

Because it truly is the arts that do keep us alive and well. Please stay safe all.

