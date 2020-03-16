Additional Information Parks and Recreation Facilities – Los Baños, Carrillo Gym, Carrillo Recreation Center, and Municipal Tennis Center – to Close

In response to the local health emergency and evolving conditions related to the COVID-19 virus, the following facility closures and program cancellations are effective Tuesday March 17 until Monday April 6 and may be extended with further notice.

The Parks and Recreation Department will close Los Baños del Mar swimming pool, the Carrillo Gym, and the Carrillo Recreation Center.

Outdoor individual activities at the Santa Barbara Golf Club that follow the social distancing guidelines outlined in Santa Barbara County health directives will continue. All other outdoor organized sports, spring break camps and beach volleyball classes are cancelled.

The Westside Neighborhood Center, Franklin Neighborhood Center, Louise Lowry Davis Center and Parque de los Niños will continue to serve as sites for food distribution and brown bag pickup programs only. No other drop-in or scheduled programming will be permitted.

Food Distribution

· Westside Neighborhood Center: Every Monday starting at 1 p.m.

· Franklin Neighborhood Center: Every Thursday starting at 1 p.m., and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m.

· Parque De Los Niños: 1st and 2nd Tuesday of the month starting at 1 p.m.

Brown Bag

· Westside Neighborhood Center: Every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month

· Louise Lowry Davis Center: Daily starting at 11:30

· Franklin Neighborhood Center: Daily starting at 11:30

City parks and restrooms will remain open during normal park hours of sunrise to one half hour after sunset. Privately scheduled indoor and outdoor events at Parks and Recreation facilities consistent with County, State and Federal health directives will still be honored.

The public is encouraged to continue to do business with the Department online where feasible. Parks and Recreation staff will be available to respond to requests via email and also telephone. For staff contact information please visit https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/parksrec/contact.asp, or contact ParksAndRec@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or (805) 564-5418….





Add to Favorites