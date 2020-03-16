Additional Information Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Response to COVID-19 Standard Operations Are Temporarily Modified

In an effort to keep shelter animals, staff, and the community safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has modified operations and created a proactive plan to mitigate unnecessary gathering of people.

Shelter Operations will temporarily be limiting their in-person services, effective immediately. All shelter locations will remain open by appointment or via phone. In person services include: adoptions, shelter intakes, and return to owner of animals already in the care of the shelter. All measures will be taken to return animals to their owners in the field

instead of impounding them; owner surrender intakes will be on an emergency basis only.

If you are interested in adoption, please go to PetHarbor.com to view adoptable animals. If you would like to schedule an interaction with one of our dogs, cats or rabbits, please call one of the shelter locations, Santa Barbara at (805) 681-5285, Lompoc at (805) 737-7755, or Santa Maria at (805) 934-6119.

Animal Control Field Operations will respond to priority calls only per the

recommendations of National Animal Care and Control Association. As members of the public safety community, we have an obligation to perform our sworn duties during disasters both natural and man-made. Priority calls include law enforcement assistance, injured or sick stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bite complaints, dangerous and aggressive dog complaints.

Volunteering is a vital part of our Animal Services family. If you are a current volunteer and are healthy and able, contact Michelle Maltun at (805) 345 -5741.

Staff will be on site during our normal operating hours to answer questions by phone only and address any concerns you may have relating to Animal Sheltering or Animal Control. We thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time.

Add to Favorites