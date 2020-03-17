Additional Information CSUCI takes further steps toward social distancing on campus



Camarillo, California, March 17, 2020 — CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) is accelerating efforts to keep students, staff, and faculty safe from coronavirus (COVID-19) by taking further steps to create social distance.

Although there have been zero presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the CSUCI community, the decision was made in light of new guidance from the CSU Chancellor’s Office, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Governor Gavin Newsom on how to address the spread of COVID-19.



Effective today, Tuesday, March 17, CSUCI is asking all faculty, staff and student assistant employees to telecommute from home for the duration of the week.

The campus is encouraging students in the residence halls to return to their permanent homes to continue virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester. Students who do not have other housing options or options that are not conducive to their continued virtual learning, will be allowed to remain on campus. Residence halls and campus dining will remain operational for residential students only with social distancing. The Recreation Center and Student Union have been closed.

The only employees on campus will be those identified by their supervisors to be “designated personnel.”

Spring Break will continue as scheduled from March 23-29. Faculty will be providing mandatory virtual instruction beginning March 30 and lasting through May 22.

The Broome Library will be closed, however, virtual services for students, faculty and staff will be provided. Student support services and campus operations such as tutoring, academic advising, and other services will also be provided virtually.

The COVID-19 pandemic remains a fluid situation, so all campus members are encouraged to regularly visit the campus COVID-19 website (go.csuci.edu/covid19) for updates and information.

Students can also access virtual counseling and 24/7 telephone support by calling Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 805-437-2088.

Students, parents, faculty and staff may send additional questions to csuci.news@csuci.edu or call the University’s Information Hotline at 805-437-3911.

A message to the campus community was sent late Monday night announcing the University’s accelerated social distancing efforts for students and employees including a statement from President Erika D. Beck, “While we face extraordinary times, we face them together. Be well Dolphin Pod. Take care of yourselves and one another.”

