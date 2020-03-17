Coronavirus Dargan’s Closes for St. Patrick’s Day Santa Barbara’s Irish Pub and Restaurant Will Take Major Hit on What Would Normally Be Its Busiest Day of The Year

Perhaps no other decision illustrates the seriousness of Santa Barbara’s response to the coronavirus pandemic than the one made Monday by Paul Dargan, owner of Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant. “For the well-being of staff, customers, friends, and family, and the Santa Barbara community, we will be closing Dargan’s for St. Patrick’s Day,” he announced.



Dargan’s, which normally acts as a rallying point for Santa Barbara’s well-attended festivities, will still serve its popular Irish fare on St. Patrick’s Day through Restaurant Connection and Grubhub, Dargan emphasized. It will reopen on Wednesday, March 18. “Thanks for all your support, and please stay safe,” he said.



Meanwhile, the owners of the Santa Barbara Public Market have also decided to temporarily close. “The tenants and ownership of the Santa Barbara Public Market have decided to temporarily close the Public Market,” they said. “This decision has been made in order to safeguard the health and well-being of the community, guests, tenants, and staff, based on updated public health guidelines.”



