Letters Breaking News!

Breaking News! Geezers get out for special opening!

How’d I get here? … lined up at Gelson’s before the 0700 special opening for the 65+ crowd. I hope all those people who pushed carts way down the line will put them back by the time I get to the front.

The line behind me by the opening was just as long. They carded us at the door for a real thrill. Inside was crazy, but the shelves were not that full. I don’t usually go to Gelson’s, so I was unfamiliar with the layout. Others knew exactly where to go for their staples.

At 0800 I was at my regular grocery store, Smart and Final, where the line was small, the shelves were stocked (no TP, paper towels, hand sanitizer, eggs, or butter though), and checkout was quick. Talked to another grandparent in line who knew the restocking cycles of all the Smart and Final stores in the area; she planned to make the rounds.

Add to Favorites