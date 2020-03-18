Additional Information CoVid -19 and the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic Plan

Santa Barbara County has now documented its second case of CoVid-19 as our world, country and state reel from this new “novel” coronavirus known as CoVid-19.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has been integrating information from multiple sources and has been working hard to educate, train and support staff and patients as they endeavor to stay healthy in this uncertain time.

We can only do this with partnership with other organizations and with you.

SBNC is in cooperatively working with Cottage Health, the County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department, Sansum Clinics as well as state and federal agencies.

In response to this new health emergency we have implemented or adjusted the following:



Clinic Hours: clinic schedules have been adjusted to separate healthy patients from patients with symptoms or histories consistent with possible CoVid-19. Tele-Medicine: We are implementing the capacity to “see“ our patients virtually through tele-medicine evaluations and consultations. Unified Triage Tool: SBNC is using the community-wide screening triage tool that all Santa Barbara medical providers have agreed to use. CoVid-19 testing remains limited in Santa Barbara. This tool was created to insure that those most at risk have timely access to testing and is used at the clinics Staff Training: Clinicians and their support staff have been trained in the use of personal protection equipment (PPE) and masks have been fit tested to provide the safest level of security in the outpatient setting while adequately evaluating at risk patients

To verify clinic hours call 1-844-594-0343

To use Tele-Medicine, go online to www.sbclinics.org and follow the prompts

In this quickly evolving situation, SBNC remains dedicated to providing the highest quality, affordable medical, dental and behavioral healthcare to this most vulnerable community, with dignity and compassion.

Your support of SBNC allows us to continue working together with other organizations to stem this epidemic – and it allows us to continue providing medical support for all the other non-emergency, routine medical issues our patients face. Please help us help them.

Our commitment to the Santa Barbara community includes:



keeping our staff safe as we face this crisis head-on

remaining abreast of community, state and national guidelines

being here after the CoVid-19 pandemic has past and we’re back to the business of healthcare as usual

