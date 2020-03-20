Film & TV Riviera Theatre Goes Virtual ‘The Wild Goose Lake’ Available for Streaming

Although the Riviera Theatre has gone dark, folks can still see the fabulous fare they would be showing on the big screen via streaming rentals. First on offer is The Wild Goose Lake, a film by director Diao Yinan, about a low-level Chinese mobster, Zhou Zenong (Hu Ge), who gets a bounty put on his head after killing a police officer. Zhou Zenong goes into hiding from the cops, who want retribution, and the criminals, who want the reward. Touted as “spellbinding” and “downright Hitchcockian” by critics, The Wild Goose Lake features action, suspense, and dramatic cinematography.

“We’re going to be following the schedule that we had planned prior to the halt of operations at the Riviera,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling. We’re hoping to have a new release every week.” Next week’s film will be the Brazilian adventure/mystery Bacurau, about a fictional Brazilian village that is being wiped off the map.

“We’ve also been sending out daily movie recommendations with study guides, and the selections have meant to be uplifting and to incite self-reflection,” Durling said. “We’re trying to do creative things to keep people’s spirits up.”

To purchase The Wild Goose Lake, see filmmovementplus.com/products/sbiff-riviera-theater-presents-the-wild-goose-lake.

To sign up for SBIFF newsletter, see sbiff.org.

Add to Favorites