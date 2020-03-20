Letters The Dem-Rep Difference

Walls and borders matter. Countries must have control of their borders in order to protect the health and safety of their citizens.

This is especially true today, with the coronavirus crisis. One of the smartest, most pro-active moves President Trump made, was to ban travel to and from China. It saved thousands of American lives and slowed down the progression of the virus into the U.S.

How did the Democrats and their sidekick, the mainstream media react? Politically. They called Trump a racist, xenophobic, and anti-immigrant. Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden favors open borders and letting illegals stay in the USA.

Today, there is a clear difference between our two political parties in America. President Trump and the Republicans want to protect our country — nationalism. Biden and the Democrats want open borders — socialism and globalization.

Vote wisely, America.

