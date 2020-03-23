Weathering the Crisis Need a Phone Call? CSA Expands it CareLine Telephone Reassurance Program

Given the current pandemic crisis and lockdown, the Center for Successful Aging in Santa Barbara wants to help combat the loneliness and isolation that this situation can cause. Therefore, the Center is extending its CareLine Telephone Reassurance Program and is offering this free service to anyone who is 50 years and older. A trained volunteers will call every day (or on any schedule that you prefer) to check on your well-being. To enroll, just call the Center at (805) 898-8080.

The Center also announced that its spring “Successful Aging” newspaper is out. To conveniently read the paper on-line, go to www.csasb.org and visit ‘newspaper’ or click here.

The Center for Successful Aging is a 501c (3) non-profit organization that provides education, emotional support, and personal services to seniors and their families. Its mission is to promote the physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological needs of seniors so they can age in place. For more information visit csasb.org, email info@csasb.org, phone (805) 898-8080. CSA is Center is located at 228 E. Anapamu Street, Ste. 208. Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (805) 898-8080.

