Film & TV UCSB’s Arts & Lectures Online Offerings Virtual Fodder for Folks

Although UCSB’s Arts & Lectures has canceled its in-person programming, it is offering virtual fodder for the public to enjoy. Up first as part of A&L’s newly conceived “digital arts and ideas series” are a few adventure shorts from the cancelled Banff Film Festival — Defiance, Flip, and Surfer Dan — which was slated for March 11-12 at the Arlington and is always a Santa Barbara favorite.

You can also watch and learn from conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall’s TED talks in which she explains how we can live in harmony with threatened animals and entreats folks to “start using our sophisticated language — the only real difference between humans and chimps — to change the world,” and shows us how we can live side by side with threatened animals.

