Weathering the Crisis Ways to Support Downtown

Photo: Courtesy Support Local Businesses

As we navigate through this unprecedented period, the local downtown business community needs your support. You can purchase gift cards for future use, shop their online stores, order takeout or curbside pick-up, follow and share their promotions on social media, post a positive review for them online, or donate to your favorite nonprofit.

Ongoing Promotions

You can continue to support your favorite restaurant, retail store, gym, brewery, or winery. Click the link above for our list of local business offerings for to-go, delivery and curbside pick-up options.There are other great resources for this such as The Restaurant Guy and Visit Santa Barbara.

Downtown Parking

The City of Santa Barbara has made it easier to pick-up your takeout or retail purchases and your local downtown businesses. Currently, there is:

No street sweeping enforcement

No charge to park in the City’s downtown lots

No enforcement of timed parking zones

Designated Shopping Hours for Seniors

Photo: Courtesy Senior shopping hours

Add to Favorites