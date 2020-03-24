Music Review | Bad Bunny’s ‘YHLQMDLG’ Sophomore Record Has Lethal Production, Smooth Vocals

Latin star Bad Bunny (a k a Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has blossomed into an international treasure and one of the most versatile artists of this generation. His sophomore entry, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana (YHLQMDLG), is 20 tracks of pure lethal production overlaid with smooth vocals, and it rarely loses any energy. The opening tune, “Si Veo A Tu Mamá,” is an ode to a past lover and the intimacy of memories that would strike him if he ever ran into her mother. Even while reflecting on heartbreak, Bad Bunny keeps an upbeat momentum.



On his debut record, 2018’s X 100pre, Bad Bunny implemented cultural influences to make statements about corrupt, historical moments that deserve a spotlight. In his recent performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the musician made the most of each element in his outfit, wearing both a skirt and shirt that read “Mataron a Alexa, no un hombre con falda” (“They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt”), to represent the wrongful death of a transgender Puerto Rican named Alexa Negrón Luciano.



Throughout YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny remains consistent with raising awareness in the current political climate but also drops pure club bangers with hits such as “Safaera” and “Yo Perreo Sola.” Bad Bunny truly does what he wants; he challenges the social norm of what it means to be a man and does so while creating fun music for people to blast and dance to.



