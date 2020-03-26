Letters There’s Always Something

Building personal bridges with others and making connections. Isn’t that way thousands of people are on Tinder? With shocking news and frightening global deaths, even watching footage of other wordly catastrophes adds more trauma to our psyche and the images are so clear: For example, last night on TV I saw a huge cruise-ship size tugboat in Japan on top of crushed buildings. Swept away and carried up into the mountains by a Tsunami years ago, an enormous glacial wave of debris moved this ship many miles up into the mountains, and also decimated homes, autos, buses, and sadly, thousands of people and animals. There’s always something. Now it’s this virus.

So how do we cope? On March 22, 2020, L.A. Times writer Charles McNulty wrote, “Like many people, I live my day with no breath to spare, intolerant of any hiccup that might upset the itinerary. Even a phone call can feel like an intrusion.” Right now, as you have the luxury of time to read this paper, consider and appreciate “the art of doing nothing.” In a way, this social distancing has forced us, in a good way, to share compassion and self-care too. Reflect. Be generous. Love. Get in touch with your heart with all its powers: intuition, intention, gratitude, forgiveness, resilience and love.

Share your creativity and inspiration. Call, don’t text, your friends and family. (You know they are mostly home). “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart, ” whispered Helen Keller. Find and share your spark! Uplift Santa Barbara! Blessings.

