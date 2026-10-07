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GOLETA, CA, October 6, 2026 – Drainage work is anticipated to begin THIS Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the west end of the Hollister Avenue roundabout near the Highway 217 off-ramp and Dearborn Place as part of the City of Goleta’s Project Connect improvements. The work will require an anticipated one-week closure that will restrict traffic movements at the roundabout for drivers exiting Dearborn Place and the southbound Highway 217 off-ramp.

During the closure, which will remain in place 24 hours a day, drivers exiting Dearborn Place and the southbound Highway 217 off-ramp will be able to turn right onto Hollister Avenue but will not be able to travel eastbound on Hollister Avenue.

Drivers who need to travel eastbound on Hollister Avenue should turn right onto Hollister Avenue and use a safe location to make a U-turn and continue eastbound.

Drivers should follow all posted signs, expect brief traffic delays, and allow extra travel time when traveling through the project area.

The work is part of ongoing improvements associated with Project Connect, which includes transportation and infrastructure improvements in the Hollister Avenue and Highway 217 area.

The City appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation during construction.

For the latest Project Connect updates, visit the Project Connect webpage or contact the Project Connect team at Connect@CityofGoleta.gov or (805) 690-5116.