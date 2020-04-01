Weathering the Crisis Goleta Valley Library Launches New Webpage with Resources to Keep People Busy at Home Keep Yourself Entertained at GoletaValleyLibrary.org

The Goleta Valley Library knows that these are difficult times for everyone. Many of us are sheltering at home and starting to run out of things to do. Fortunately, Library staff are here to help and have put together resources for children and adults to do at home. The new page, “Ideas to Keep Busy at Home for all Ages,” is available on the Goleta Valley Library website and will be updated regularly.

“We have compiled a long list of great websites to keep everyone occupied in productive and fun ways,” said Library Director Allison Gray. “You will find fantastic sites on all types of topics for you and your family. Help the Library of Congress transcribe historical documents. See famous Fiona the Hippo show off for the cameras. Find out how to sew face masks for Cottage Hospital.”

The links are broken down into categories making it easy to find activities you and your family are interested in. There are a number of categories, including: Activities for Adults, Children’s Authors and Stories, Children’s Home Education, Craft Programs, Family Websites, Story Times in English and Spanish, Teen Corner, Virtual Visits, and many more. View the complete list here.

Gray added, “You can take trips to incredible places, learn a new language, cook with your kids, listen to library story times, make fun crafts, battle boredom, and enhance your brain.”

While the Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are currently closed to the public, online material is always available. Library card holders also have access to:

· New: hoopla Bonus Borrows Collection: More than 1,000 top titles offered FREE to libraries through April 30, 2020, in the form of eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music, movies, and TV for children and adults. This is in addition to hoopla Digital, which provides free access to 750,000 digital items.

E-library: Download e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines

Kanopy: A new free streaming service where you can watch up to 10 movies per month

The New York Times: Read this newspaper online from anywhere

Brainfuse HelpNow!: Live, online tutoring available daily from 1:00 – 10:00 p.m.

If you don’t have a Goleta Valley or Santa Ynez Valley Library card, you can still get one that allows you access to downloadable services by going to the Black Gold eCard Registration webpage.

The libraries will also continue to offer personalized reading lists. Fill out this form, providing information on the type of books you like and don’t like, and a staff member will put together a reading list for you. Patrons can also order books or audiobooks not owned by the library for home delivery by filling out a Zip Books request form.

Like almost everyone, library staff are now working from home. They are still available to answer questions via email at goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org.

Stay up to date on library news at www.GoletaValley.org and on Facebook (@GoletaValleyLibrary).

Thank you for your continued support of our libraries and your cooperation as we get through this evolving health crisis.

