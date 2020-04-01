Music Review | Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ Singer Delivers Dance Club Sounds to Listeners

British meteoric pop sensation Dua Lipa’s second album Future Nostalgia is perfectly timed to soothe the negative feelings about social distancing in the COVID-19 crisis. Lipa has delivers decades worth of dance club sounds directly to listeners in a neatly wrapped 11-track album.

Lipa’s sultry, velvety voice skips around the sonic tug-of-war between heavy basslines and dramatic violins, and as she sings of fear, heartbreak, yearning, and love, she has a hell of a time doing it. Lipa has a clearly executed vision that proves she is someone who knows what it takes to achieve fame, and even more so, to become a star.

From the moment that she claims herself a female alpha on the record’s title track to when she offers to mansplain her sarcasm on “Boys Will Be Boys,” Dua Lipa’s bravado is sharp and she commands your full attention. Though my favorite track is “Levitating,” there is a moment on “Love Again” where the music rises to a crescendo and Lipa’s voice maintains the note just a hair longer than the violins, reminding listeners that while the music might create the atmosphere you’re enjoying, she’s who you should have your ears (and eyes) on.

