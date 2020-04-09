Briefs

Santa Barbara Police Carrying Out Homicide Investigation

By
Thu Apr 09, 2020 | 11:43am

On Wednesday at 9:11 a.m., officers from the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a call reporting a person down on Santa Barbara’s Westside. The SBPD is investigating the incident as a potential homicide, and has a suspect in custody. The victim was declared dead at the location. The police department is hoping to release more information about the incident soon. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available. 

Thu Apr 09, 2020 | 22:01pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/04/09/santa-barbara-police-carrying-out-homicide-investigation/

