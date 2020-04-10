It’s getting weary watching President Trump praise himself and going off on the media. He snaps at people, if they don’t ask questions he wants to answer.

From the start, Trump was in denial and was counting on this to all disappear. This is no time for our leaders and politicians to go off on each other.

Frankly, we were not prepared. Say it and move on.

Americans want their lives back and we are doing our part. Trump should have solved all the shortages of masks, gloves, gowns and ventilators weeks ago. All he had to do was to take action. People lives are lost, families are grieving those losses, added to the pandemic. What a load to carry.

If we would have had a major earthquake or any other huge crisis, truth be said. America is not prepared. We have incredible technology, but not enough basics like gloves and masks.

Really?

