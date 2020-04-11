Letters Cynicism on Display

On April 3, in a pique response to a reporter, President Trump let it out. The estimate of deaths from COVID-19 has almost certainly been hyped for his own ends.

The Task Force is saying maybe a couple of million dead at worst, maybe a couple of hundred thousand with good intervention, and maybe 100,000 with a miracle. But that later number sounds suspiciously high.

The expert statistician whose model allegedly produced these estimates has said on television interviews that he does not know how the politicians have used his model to get to that total. His estimates are a lot lower.

So why would these people scare us so?

Trump said today that with his wise leadership we will come in well under that 100,000. This is his path to claiming success in his stewardship.

It is a technique remarkably similar to his business practices in every venture he ever took. The promises to the enrollees in Trump University of riches were never possible but encouraged them to sign up.

He oversold apartments and condos from Panama to NYC to Turkey and then walked away, often leaving the investors when he filed bankruptcy. He promised construction workers and small businesses that would be payed and then defaulted on them.

So he lies and is not embarrassed to have others lie for him. Pence and the other toadies reporting “facts” at these political show conferences are not reluctant to go along with the lies. Those who don’t go along are left out of the attention and glory. Where was Fauci today when Trump refused to recommend all states go into shelter at home and all people were masks in public?

Most Americans have simply never met a man as amoral, ruthless, and cynical as the person who occupies our White House.

Cynicism on DisplayWe have to call him out. We have to refuse his lies. We have to save our country.

