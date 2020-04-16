Briefs Five Juveniles Detained in Goleta and Carpinteria Assaults

Five teenagers are in Santa Maria’s Juvenile Hall for attacks they allegedly committed on March 6. In the evening of that day, at around 7:46 p.m. in Goleta, a 14-year-old was taken to the hospital for severe injuries that included lacerations to the head. A second victim was found who was less severely injured. Later that day — at 9:42 p.m. in Carpinteria — sheriff’s detectives believe the same set of individuals tried to assault another group of young men, who were uninjured.

An investigation revealed the suspects had used hammers, bats, pipes, and a machete in the attacks. Three juveniles were arrested on March 31, and two more were arrested on April 14. The five are being held on charges of attempted murder and assault with criminal street gang enhancements.

