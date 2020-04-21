Music Arts News | S.B. Symphony, Wildling Photo Contest, Notes 4 Notes Record Virtual Concerts, ‘Critters of the Tri-County Region,’ and Music for the Soul

S.B. SYMPHONY STREAMING: Last Sunday, Santa Barbara Symphony began a new series that allows folks to hear the beauty of classical music from their homes. Called Sundays with the Symphony, the program consists of one-time-only broadcasts of concerts from the orchestra’s vaults, curated by Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti. During the concerts, which will be about 30 minutes each, a slideshow of moments from past seasons will play onscreen. Listeners have the opportunity to donate funds or become a symphony subscriber. The next Sunday with the Symphony is May 3 at 3:30 p.m. and will feature music by the late Santa Barbara composer Robin Frost. See thesymphony.org/livestream/stream.

PHOTO CONTEST: The Wildling Museum is accepting applications for its 2020 nature photography competition, Critters of the Tri-County Region, a biannual event now in its 11th year. This year’s theme is all forms of wildlife that live in the area, including land and sea mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects. The competition is open to adults and youth, and there are cash prizes for the winners. An exhibit of finalists’ work is currently scheduled for September. Deadline for entries is Monday, July 6. See wildlingmuseum.org.

NOTES FOR NOTES ALBUM: Notes for Notes, the nonprofit national music program for young people started in Santa Barbara, recently released Take Note III, a compilation record that “celebrates the artistic journeys of our members from each studio,” said Phil Gilley, N4N cofounder. The record kicks off with Nashville East’s Saucie J & Tae’s “Bailando,” which features an engaging percussive loop and a catchy vocal hook. Other standouts include San Francisco rapper Ramesses’s “Call Me,” Memphis-based L.E.L.E.’s “They’ve Been Waiting,” and Santa Barbara’s Jaelie’s “Book of Your Mind,” an ear-wormy pop tune. To hear the album in its entirety, see notesfornotes.org/takenote3.

