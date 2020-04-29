Testimonials

Reader Testimonial: Austin Lampson

Austin Lampson | Credit: Courtesy
By Austin Lampson, Indy+ Subscriber
Wed Apr 29, 2020 | 5:48pm

Independent, in-depth journalism has been a pillar of our nation since its founding state. To know, explore and understand the world around us is not only needed; it is necessary for our health and prosperity. We are fortunate to live in a community that has had such a resource for over 30 years in the Santa Barbara Independent. Yet the onslaught of this recent crisis has put this beloved resource at risk. I urge you to support this jewel of journalism of the Golden Coast. Only together will we make it through. And to those who have tirelessly given so much to keep these stories going, I say: Thank you — you are valued more than you know. 

With gratitude & enduring support, 
Austin Lampson, Indy+ Subscriber

