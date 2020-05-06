Adoptable Pets Loba

Isn’t Loba such a beautiful and sweet girl? She’s a lovely nine-year-old husky mix whose owners had to give her to us just two days before the stay at home orders. Since then she has had a rough time. Loba hasn’t adjusted well to shelter life. She isn’t eating well and just hasn’t let loose yet. She is so loving and fun and enjoys attention and playing so we have a hunch she just wants a family to stay with instead of hanging with us. We want to find a home for her-even if it is a temporary foster home. She is waiting for you.Interested in Loba?

You can email adoptions@sbhumanesociety.org or adoptions@smvhs.org to set up an adoption appointment, or clair@sbhumanesociety.org to inquire about fostering her. To see any of the other animals available for adoption go to www.sbhumanesociety.org or www.smvhs.org.

