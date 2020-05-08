Uncategorized White Is Not a Color

No escribo para contradecir el reportaje del Independent “Reduciendo la brecha invisible” ni lo que dice sobre cómo los latinos han pasado de una manera distinta la distancia social y que la han pasado durante toda la vida. Mi argumento es acerca de cómo el reportaje promueve una polarización entre “los blancos” y “la gente de color.” La brecha invisible se amplía cuando se pone los latinos en una sola categoría: gente de color. ¿De qué color se refiere? Los latinos somos un arco iris de colores. Me imagino que implicitamente lo que se dice es que todos los latinos son gente trigueña, morena.

Ese tema me ha tocado profundamente porque vengo de una familia latina, puertorriqueña para ser exacto, donde mi abuelo decía a mi padre y sus siete hermanos, “¡Psst! ¡Uds. se tienen que hablar el ingles!” Les advertieron casarse con los blancos para blanquear la raza. Produciendo hijos y nietos más blancos, mi papá y sus hermanos tendrían más oportunidad de escapar la distancia social por ser latinos. Sí, el racismo existe y se demuestra por la distancia social que muchos latinos pasan.

El problema es que todavía promovemos la idea de que los latinos tienen que ser de una cierta color. Lógico, nosotros, los latinos blancos, no pasamos el mismo tipo de racismo que nuestros hermanos “de color” (quiero decir morenos o trigueños) pasan. Pero ser una latina blanca, he escuchado personas diciendo que “son los latinos que traen piojos a nuestra escuela” sin darse cuenta de que soy latina. Oigan, nosotros los latinos tenemos que estar unidos, independiente de nuestro color. Si mis hermanos más trigueños sufren de racismo, yo también sufro. El racismo y el prejuicio de ser latino son parte de mi propia historia.

Debido a las advertencias de mi abuelo, mi papá se casó con una mujer blanca de raíces franceses, nacida en Venezuela. Pero según la generación de mis abuelos y mis papás, hablar español indicaría que no éramos suficientemente americana. Yo luché por mi español. Hablar español fue una forma de asegurar mi identidad latina. Más complicado fue ser de una familia puertorriqueña, una gente que pertenece a los EUA pero no es totalmente reconocida como verdaderos latinos ni verdaderos americanos. Nosotros no tenemos que cruzar la frontera—pero tampoco podemos votar por el presidente.

Quisiera ver más unidad en hablar de los latinos, evitando usar el lenguage que nos divide: “gente de color” vs. “gente blanca.” Qué seamos más unidos entre nosotros, los latinos. Y qué paremos de usar lenguaje que nos ponga una brecha entre los latinos—no importa de qué color somos; estamos en la misma lucha, apoyándonos uno al otro. Qué esta unidad nos une más que nuestro color.

* * *

I’m not writing to contradict the Independent’s story “Bridging the Invisible Divide” or what it says about the invisible chasm that Latinos have experienced during social distancing and that they’ve always lived a type of social distancing. My argument lies in the polarization promoted between “whites” and “people of color.” The invisible chasm widens when you put Latinos in one category: people of color. What color does this refer to? Latinos are a rainbow of colors. I imagine the implicit statement is that all Latinos are dark skinned.

This subject touched me profoundly because I come from a Latino family, Puerto Rican to be exact, where my grandfather told my dad and his seven brothers and sisters, “Psst! You need to speak Inglés!” He admonished his children to marry whites in order to “whiten the race.” Having white children and grandchildren would allow my dad and his brothers and sisters escape the social distancing that many Latinos go through.

The problem is that we still promote the idea that Latinos have to be of a certain color. Of course, white Latinos don’t go through the kind of racism that our darker complected brothers and sisters go through. Because I am a white Latina, I’ve had people say around me, “It’s the Latinos who are bringing lice to our school,” without even knowing that I am Latina. Listen, we Latinos have to be united — regardless of our colors. If my brothers and sisters suffer from racism, I do, too. Racism and prejudice is part of my history, too.

Due to the admonishment of my grandfather, my dad married a white woman with French roots, born in Venezuela. But, due to the generation of my grandparents and parents, speaking Spanish meant you weren’t sufficiently American. I fought for my Spanish. Speaking Spanish was a way of owning my Latina identity. It was complicated enough being from a Puerto Rican family, a people who belonged to the U.S.A., but weren’t totally accepted a Latinos, nor true Americans. We don’t have to cross the border, but we also can’t vote for a president.

I would like to see more unity in speaking about Latinos, avoiding using language that divides us: ”people of color” and “the whites.” May we be more united amongst ourselves as Latinos. May we stop using language that puts a chasm between us and not look at what color we are, because in a sense we are in the same boat. May this similarity of being Latinos unite us more than our color.

Editor’s Note: The term “people of color” is meant to describe people who identify as other than white. It would take a book to describe why people who don’t identify as white have contracted COVID-19 at rates across the U.S. that are out of proportion to their population. But very few black or Asian-American people live in Santa Barbara County compared to white and Latino people, and because the piece is specific to our county, it is focused on Latinos, culture, and language barriers — not literal skin color.

El término “gente de color” tiene la intención de describir personas que se identifican como algo otro de blanco. Necesitaría un libro para describir cómo las personas que no se identifican como blancos han contraído COVID-19 en cifras desproporcionadas en relación al tamaño de su población. Pero pocos afroamericanos o asiático-americanos viven en el Condado de Santa Bárbara en comparación con la gente blanca o la gente latina, y porque el artículo pertenece específicamente a nuestro condado, se centra en los latinos, la cultura, y las barreras del idioma — no el color literal de piel.

