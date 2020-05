Get News In Your Inbox

Since it started on May 7, the fire at Hollister Ranch has steadily gained containment, with firefighters achieving a dozer and hand crew line around 100 percent of it on May 12. All firefighters were released from the scene. The sweeping flames burned 156 acres of medium brush, pushed by 20mph offshore winds, up to Hollister Ranch Road, a hard surface that helped tame the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

