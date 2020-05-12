Additional Information How to Receive City News in Spanish Visit the City’s New Spanish Information Portal and Sign Up For Email Updates

To better serve the Spanish-speaking community, the City created a dedicated area on its website for a new Spanish Language Information Portal (Portal Informativo de Recursos en Español) at: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Español

The new website area consolidates information in Spanish from different departments on one landing page so information is easier to find. The Spanish Language Information Portal will serve as a landing page for news updates, flyers, and videos from different departments. The site contains emergency notices, public safety announcements, business resources, webinars, community hotlines, and instructions and contact information to remotely access City services.

A new email service is also available to deliver news in Spanish directly to your inbox. It’s easy to sign up with only a name and email address that need to be provided. Sign up to receive email updates in Spanish at: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Noticias

Please tune in to Radio Bronco 107.7 or La Musical at 94.5 daily, twice a day around noon and in the evening after 7 pm, for a Radio Show dedicated to bringing COVID- 19 information, updates and community resources to our Spanish language Community.

Contacts:

Contact: Nina Johnson, Senior Assistant to the City Administrator

Phone: (805) 564-5307

Email: NJohnson@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Contact: Liliana Encinas, Bilingual Outreach Coordinator

Phone: (805) 284-204

Email: LEncinas@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

