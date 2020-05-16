Briefs Sheriff Arrests Two on Charges of Attempted Murder Suspects in County Jail in Connection with Gang-Related Violence in March

Earlier this week, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrested two 18-year-old Santa Barbara residents on charges of attempted homicide, in connection with a suspected gang-related attempted murder in Goleta in March of 2020. Miguel Angel Arizmendi was arrested on charges alleging gang membership, assault with a deadly weapon, and accessory in an attempted homicide, and is being held in County Jail with bail set at $100,000. Kevin Vasquez Fernandez was arrested the next day, May 15, on charges of attempted homicide, gang association, conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, and inflicting bodily harm during the commission of a felony. He is being held in County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000.

Five juveniles were arrested in March in connection with the same case.

