Biz

Paradise Found Offers Wares Online

Beloved Store Is Open for Virtual Shopping

Paradise Found, owned by Teresa Taylor (pictured), pivots to a robust online store and curbside pickup. | Credit: Paul Wellman
By
Tue May 19, 2020 | 12:14pm

If you’ve ever needed a deck of tarot cards, a unique piece of jewelry, a wind chime, sage to clear away the negative energy and help you sleep, or an intuitive reading, Paradise Found (17 E. Anapamu St.) is the place to go. Yet, like so many Santa Barbara businesses, Paradise Found has been hit hard by COVID-19. “Since the state-mandated closure on March 20, our modest cash reserves are being rapidly depleted, and we need your help if we are to survive,” writes owner Teresa Taylor on the Paradise Found website. While the brick-and-mortar shop, which opened in 1986, remains closed, Taylor has adapted to the pandemic by creating a robust online shop.

The Santa Barbara Independent is providing all coronavirus stories for free
so that all readers have access to critical information during this time.
Get the top stories in your inbox by signing up for our daily newsletter, Indy Today.

Peruse the store’s extensive reading offerings, which include gems such as Brené Brown’s Dare to Lead, Christiane Northrup’s Dodging Energy Vampires, and Adyashanti’s The End of Your World: Uncensored Straight Talk on the Nature of Enlightenment. Astrology tomes, books by contemporary spiritual teachers, and tarot cards are also available. Customers interested in virtual readers sessions can choose from seven different readers, all of whom bring a special energy skill and knowledge to their readings. 

Paradise Found’s goods and services are meant to infuse peace, love, and positive vibes into life — all of which we especially need right now. There is curbside pickup every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 2-5 p.m. See paradisefoundsb.com.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Tue May 19, 2020 | 21:52pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/05/19/paradise-found-offers-wares-online/

Terry Ortega

Calendar Editor

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.