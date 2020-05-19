Paradise Found Offers Wares Online

If you’ve ever needed a deck of tarot cards, a unique piece of jewelry, a wind chime, sage to clear away the negative energy and help you sleep, or an intuitive reading, Paradise Found (17 E. Anapamu St.) is the place to go. Yet, like so many Santa Barbara businesses, Paradise Found has been hit hard by COVID-19. “Since the state-mandated closure on March 20, our modest cash reserves are being rapidly depleted, and we need your help if we are to survive,” writes owner Teresa Taylor on the Paradise Found website. While the brick-and-mortar shop, which opened in 1986, remains closed, Taylor has adapted to the pandemic by creating a robust online shop.

Peruse the store’s extensive reading offerings, which include gems such as Brené Brown’s Dare to Lead, Christiane Northrup’s Dodging Energy Vampires, and Adyashanti’s The End of Your World: Uncensored Straight Talk on the Nature of Enlightenment. Astrology tomes, books by contemporary spiritual teachers, and tarot cards are also available. Customers interested in virtual readers sessions can choose from seven different readers, all of whom bring a special energy skill and knowledge to their readings.

Paradise Found’s goods and services are meant to infuse peace, love, and positive vibes into life — all of which we especially need right now. There is curbside pickup every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 2-5 p.m. See paradisefoundsb.com.