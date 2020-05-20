Certainly Uncertain
The only thing
We’re certain of
Right now
Is uncertainty
When we will
Get on a plane
Eat out
Go to a show
Or just a simple
Handshake
Hug
Kiss
Knowing we’re safe
No one knows
Maybe it’s always
Like this
At least with
The big things
Falling in love
Death
The day your life changes
That moment of inspiration
Always
Uncertain
We think
It’s solid
A rock
Then an earthquake
The ground
Fluid
A draught
No water
Financial collapse
No savings
Factories close
No jobs
We wonder
When will it end?
When
Will
It be over?
We want
Normal
Average
Regular
Order
To return
We wake up
And
Wonder
Today?
Tomorrow?
Next week?
Next year?
It’s said
Only taxes and death
The only certainty
Buddha says
Old age, disease and death
I say
Uncertainty
Everything changes
Tides ebb and flow
The moon waxes and wanes
The sun rises and sets
Still we
Search for
Constancy
Stability
A thru line
That might
Not exist
How do we
Venture out
Into the world
Open
Knowing
Not knowing
What tomorrow may bring
What changes may descend
Disrupting our lives
Disrupting this illusion
Of fixedness
It isn’t
It’s all in motion
Now we know
What do we do?
© Copyright Howard B. Schiffer 2020, All rights reserved.