Certainly Uncertain

The only thing

We’re certain of

Right now

Is uncertainty

When we will

Get on a plane

Eat out

Go to a show

Or just a simple

Handshake

Hug

Kiss

Knowing we’re safe

No one knows

Maybe it’s always

Like this

At least with

The big things

Falling in love

Death

The day your life changes

That moment of inspiration

Always

Uncertain

We think

It’s solid

A rock

Then an earthquake

The ground

Fluid

A draught

No water

Financial collapse

No savings

Factories close

No jobs

We wonder

When will it end?

When

Will

It be over?

We want

Normal

Average

Regular

Order

To return

We wake up

And

Wonder

Today?

Tomorrow?

Next week?

Next year?

It’s said

Only taxes and death

The only certainty

Buddha says

Old age, disease and death

I say

Uncertainty

Everything changes

Tides ebb and flow

The moon waxes and wanes

The sun rises and sets

Still we

Search for

Constancy

Stability

A thru line

That might

Not exist

How do we

Venture out

Into the world

Open

Knowing

Not knowing

What tomorrow may bring

What changes may descend

Disrupting our lives

Disrupting this illusion

Of fixedness

It isn’t

It’s all in motion

Now we know

What do we do?

© Copyright Howard B. Schiffer 2020, All rights reserved.