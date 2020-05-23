Accountability

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Please Wait Sign In or Subscribe

Please Wait Purchase this article for $0

The answer is yes. When Donald Trump, William Barr, Michael Pompeo, Michael Flynn, Mitch McConnell, Jared Kushner, and all the other criminals of the Trump administration are behind bars, we can be satisfied that these cretins who have conspired to sell our country into ruin will have finally been held to account.

In a recent letter ( “Collusion and Scandal” ), the writer asks, “Will anyone be held accountable?”

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.