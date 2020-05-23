Letters

Accountability

By Tom Garey, S.B.
Sat May 23, 2020 | 5:45am

In a recent letter (“Collusion and Scandal”), the writer asks, “Will anyone be held accountable?”

The answer is yes. When Donald Trump, William Barr, Michael Pompeo, Michael Flynn, Mitch McConnell, Jared Kushner, and all the other criminals of the Trump administration are behind bars, we can be satisfied that these cretins who have conspired to sell our country into ruin will have finally been held to account.

