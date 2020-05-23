Accountability

The answer is yes. When Donald Trump, William Barr, Michael Pompeo, Michael Flynn, Mitch McConnell, Jared Kushner, and all the other criminals of the Trump administration are behind bars, we can be satisfied that these cretins who have conspired to sell our country into ruin will have finally been held to account.
As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.