Collusion and Scandal

By Don Thorn, Carpinteria
Tue May 19, 2020 | 4:50pm

The truth is out. Three Star General Michael Flynn was targeted, set-up and persecuted by the Obama administration, FBI leaders and the corrupt media.

But why? In the book, Ball of Collusion by Andrew McCarthy, the reason becomes clear. Flynn is a retired Army lieutenant general, who made his mark on modern insurgent warfare by helping revolutionize the rapid dissemination of battlefield intelligence. He was promoted by President Obama to lead the Defense Intelligence Agency. However, Flynn was outspoken. He questioned Obama’s counterterrorism strategy and his weakness on Iran, and called out national-security officials for politicizing intelligence. As a result, he was fired.

Going forward, Flynn became President Trump’s national security adviser and exposing the weak Iran deal was at the top of his agenda. The Obama administration knew that Flynn was going to release secret documents around the Iran Nuclear Deal.

And the rest is history. Plans were then made to destroy Flynn and by extension President Trump. This marks one of the most corrupt, immoral scandals in American history.

Will anyone be held accountable?

Wed May 20, 2020 | 05:56am
