A Song for Shelter Dogs

Sheltering in place may be a new thing for humans, but for many dogs it is a way of life. Santa Barbara County animal shelters are filled to the brim with critters hoping for a permanent home with a loving human. Inspired by Beth Stern’s work with shelter animals, the Grammy Award-winning band Train released a new single called “Rescue Dog,” a catchy, lyrically uplifting reminder of the bond between people and their pets.

While proceeds from “Rescue Dog” will go to North Shore Animal League America, there are heaps of places in Santa Barbara county that can always use help. For information about how you can help, or to adopt a pet, see Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

