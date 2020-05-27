Extra! Indy Book Club

Calling all book nerds! We are hosting a 2020 Reading Challenge. We are challenging you to read one book per month that fits into a specified theme. Download this handy worksheet and keep track of the books you read throughout the year that fulfill our challenge. Every month, we will feature our book of the month – a book on that month’s theme that we are reading and encourage you to read with us. Also, we have partnered with the Santa Barbara Public Library, which will carry extra copies of the book of the month.

To find out more about the Indy Book Club, keep an eye on the print issue and this page, as we will be announcing more details as they unfold. Get started by picking up this month’s pick and joining our Goodreads group!

Photo: Courtesy Carolina de Robertis’s ‘Cantoras’

June’s Theme: LGBTQ+

In June we are focusing our reading on LGBTQ+ novels.

Our book of the month is Cantoras: A Novel by Carolina de Robertis. Read our full review here.

Further Reading Suggestions:

The Lost Coast, by Amy Rose Capetta

Red, White and Royal Blue, by Casey McQuiston

The Song of Achilles, by Madeline Miller

Photo: Courtesy ‘Sadie’ by Courtney Summers

May’s Theme: Young Adult

The month of May was all about Young Adult novels.

Our book of the month is Sadie by Courtney Summers. Read our full review here.

Further Reading Suggestions:

The Astonishing Color of After, Emily X.R. Pan

Michigan vs. The Boys, Carrie S. Allen

Wilder Girls, Rory Power

Add to Favorites